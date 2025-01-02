A former Philadelphia TV meteorologist, who now works in Florida but still tracks weather for South Jersey, says there's a good chance our area will see some snow early next week.

If you recall, this past summer, Chris Sowers, who spent years working as a meteorologist at Channel 6 in Philadelphia, left the City of Brotherly Love and is now working at a TV station in West Palm Beach, FL.

However, because Sowers amassed such a huge social media following while working up here, he continues to track the weather for our region.

With that in mind, Sowers took to Facebook late Thursday afternoon with the headline: "MID ATLANTIC SNOW IS ON THE WAY!"

However, the jury is still out on details, as is normally the case this far out from a potential storm.

Snowfall on the Ocean City, NJ, boardwalk in February 2021 - Photo: Chris Coleman

He posted about various weather forecasting models,

All of them have one thing in common and that's a swath of 6-12 inches of snow stretching from the mountains of West Virginia, eastward to the coast. The question is does this moisture get suppressed because of a system in southern Canada? Or will this overrunning moisture lift northward into the Philadelphia area as so many of these types of features do?

In other words, the forecast is far from being set in stone and not getting any snow -- or quite a bit -- could happen.

Heavy snow in Egg Harbor Township NJ on January 3 2022 - Photo: Chris Coleman

As for Florida, folks there are concerned, too, as an arctic blast could send below-freezing temperatures into the Sunshine State, which could impact the state's citrus crops.

Sowers will be live on his Facebook page around 7:45 Thursday night to share his meteorological thoughts.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's thoughts

Townsquare Media's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow has also highlighted the potential of three separate snow chances for New Jersey over the next ten days.

Photo: Chris Coleman/Townsquare Media

Those opportunities would be a chance of some light snow this Friday night, the aforementioned Monday event (which Dan also says is still up in the air, in terms of potential accumulation), and again later next week.

Here comes the cold weather to NJ

While the forecasts for snow have several lingering question marks, one thing seems to be nearly certain: it's going to get cold in South Jersey soon and it's going to stay chilly for quite some time.

Cold snap hits South Jersey in 2015 - Photo: Chris Coleman

It appears that you'll want to keep your winter jacket close by from this weekend through at least the middle of the month.

