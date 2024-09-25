Foods New Jersey Doesn’t Eat Anymore

Perhaps we're too busy eating cheesesteaks, pork roll, blueberries, and Jersey corn that we don't think to think about the foods we don't eat anymore.

New Jersey has stopped eating certain foods

If you happen to be over the age of 45, here's a question for you: When was the last time you had Salisbury steak?

Do you remember this New Jersey school cafeteria staple that was served with a brown gravy?

Maybe you had Banquet frozen Salisbury steak TV dinners?

The TV dinners are still around, just not as popular as they once were. Salisbury steak on the school lunch menu? You'd be hard-pressed to find that today.

We checked the September Egg Harbor Township school lunch menu, and there was no Salisbury steak to be found. (The schools are serving up some interesting choices though, including corn dog on-a-stick, pizza crunchers, and pancakes!)

What else are we not eating?

What about Jello molds? Back in the 70's and 80's, our aunts would show up with them at every family gathering!

Today, nobody is bringing a Jello mold to Aiden's 11th birthday party.

I haven't seen any Ambrosia Salads lately, have you? Canned fruits and marshmallows with sour cream - that was weird stuff.

Liver and onions was a low-cost dinner when I was a kid. Maybe it was low-cost because no one ate it!

Have you had a tuna casserole lately? I actually liked tuna casserole! My mom made 2 or 3 different tuna casseroles "back in the day."

What are some foods you remember eating, that you don't anymore?

Maybe these foods below will spur some memories.

