It's that big life event, and you want to capture it on film.

Or on your hard drive, or something.

Where are the best places in Atlantic County to snap that important photo?

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These Are the Five Best Places to Take a Photo in Atlantic County New Jersey

Who better to give photo-location advice than a fantastic local photographer?

Ally Kimpton is a professional photographer in South Jersey, and she has listed her Top 5 Outdoor Locations for Photo Shoots in Atlantic County.

All five are spot on.

Here's Ally's list:

1. Historic Smithville Village in Galloway Township.

2, Weymouth Furnace in Mays Landing.

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3 Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing.

4. Edwin B Forsythe Wildlife Refuge in Galloway Township.

5. The Beaches in Brigantine

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Ally points out that Ocean City and Avalon are great beaches for photos too.

As you can see, where you take your photos can make all the difference in the world.

Here's what Ally shares about picking a great photo location: "Atlantic County offers a diverse range of portrait locations, whether you’re looking for rustic woods, serene beaches, or historic character. Choosing the right spot depends on the vibe you want for your session—but with these options, you really can’t go wrong."

A special thanks to Ally Kimpton for sharing her expert tips and allowing us to use her photos. You can see more of Ally's work here. If you're looking for a photographer, you can email Ally here: nfo@allykimptonphotography.com

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