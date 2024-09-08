Fall is right around the corner. That means that heating devices, electric fireplaces, and wood stoves will soon be activated to combat the chill that will soon consume the air. Are you excited?

While many people are looking forward to that fall feeling, it's important to note the dangers that come along with the season. You may not be aware of this, but fires are more likely to break out inside personal dwellings this time of year due to heating devices getting turned on for the first time in a few months.

Fires can be especially common in homes during the fall season due to increased use of things such as space heaters and fireplaces, which can be potential fire hazards if not used correctly.

We also can't ignore the fact that with the turn of the weather, people tend to begin spending more time indoors to escape the chill. Obviously, the more time people spend inside, the more likely they are to cause a fire due to a cooking accident, candles, etc.



Experts reveal how sleeping with bedroom doors closed could be lifesaving in a fire

Knowing the basics of fire safety—like ensuring smoke detectors are working, keeping flammable materials away from heat sources, and not overloading electrical outlets—can make a significant difference. You should also know what to do to protect yourself even if you're not doing or using anything that could potentially cause a fire.

People are being reminded to always sleep with the bedroom doors closed. I HATE leaving the bedroom door fully shut, but apparently I have to start. It could save my life.

The folks over at Tuck have discovered that while only 29% of people tend to sleep with their doors closed, doing so could be the saving grace that allows you to survive a devastating house fire.



Everybody knows that the carbon monoxide exposure and lack of oxygen will kill you before the flames actually come in contact with your flesh. Having your bedroom door closed will cut off the air supply necessary for the fire to gain any stamina. Fire needs oxygen to spread, cutting off that flow can only help rather than hurt the situation. Not to mention, you're also saving yourself from the flames and smoke inhalation.

If you're still not convinced that you should sleep with your door closed, read the findings from the 10-year study HERE.

A house fire can be scary, but if you're informed and confident in how to handle it, you'll likely make it out alright. Here's what you can do to keep your family safe:

