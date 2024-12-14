Federal authorities say they intercepted a shipment of a potentially dangerous tianeptine, known on the street as "gas station heroin," at an international express consignment facility in South Jersey on December 4th.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected two separate parcels from Hong Kong on November 25th and December 2nd, each manifested as "deep groove ball bearings." However, instead of ball bearings, officers discovered five bags of a white powdery substance in each of the two containers, totaling just over 22 pounds.

Authorities tested the substance, which turned out to be tianeptine sodium salt.

Tianeptine, which is not approved for any use in America, is an "atypical tricyclic antidepressant that is sold in European, Asian, and South American countries to allegedly treat anxiety, depression, and irritable bowel syndrome."

Officials say tianeptine is known as "gas station heroin" because it is commonly sold at gas stations and it's known to mimic the effects of opioids.

A press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not indicate if anyone was arrested in connection to the tianeptine nor did they identify exactly where in South Jersey the consignment facility was located.