Farmer’s Almanac Says Another Mild Winter for New Jersey

PRO TIP: Save some dough and don't buy that snowblower you've had your eyes on.

Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard Getty Images loading...

Farmer's Almanac predicts mild winter for New Jersey

The 2025 edition of the Farmer's Almanac is out and it's calling for a "calmer gentler winter" across the country.

Here in New Jersey - as well as the rest of the Atlantic Corridor - the almanac is predicting slightly above-average temperatures and slightly below levels of snowfall.

This is the 233rd edition of the Farmer's Almanac. Each year, editors offer up their predictions on the weather for the year for 18 different regions of the country.

The almanac itself claims "80 percent accuracy." The book also contains a "healthy dose of wit and wisdom."

Get our free mobile app

Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard Getty Images loading...

More specific predictions for New Jersey's winter

The Farmer's Almanac predicts the coldest periods of our upcoming winter will be in mid-December and late February.

And the snow?

Editors are predicting the most snowfall to happen in early December, mid-February, and early March.

You may remember last winter was a pretty mild one for South Jersey, with hardly any bouts of snow. Maybe the same kind of winter is ahead - at least according to the Farmer's Almanac.

What kind of winter do you enjoy? A snowy one - perfect for making snowmen, snow angels, and having a snowball fight?

Or, do y ou prefer a winter where you can walk on the beach and boardwalk with only a hoodie or light jacket?

Enjoy some photos from a past winter storm below.

SOURCE: Almanac.com

Take A Look At How South Jersey Is Enjoying Their EPIC Snow Days! It's rare that South Jersey gets dumped with snowfall of this magnitude. Everyone's making sure they take FULL ADVANTAGE of all the fun! Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal