Oh, the world is changing.

A well-respected and well-followed publication that has been around for over 200 years has announced that the end is here.

It's the true end of an era.

The Farmers' Almanac will no longer be around.

Goodbye Forever Says Editors of Farmers' Almanac

In a time where access to information - especially weather information - is immediate, the Farmers' Almanac was still there, doing what it's been doing for 208 years.

When weather forecasts are available at the touch and swipe of your fingers, the Farmers' Almanac was still around, predicting the weather months ahead of time.

While weather information can now be had from a device in your pocket, the Farmers' Almanac was printing it's forecasts in a small book - in pretty much the same format it's been using since it started with back in 1818.

Weather prediction, moon fazes, stories that relate - they've all been there for years and years.

You know why there's always been a hole in the Farmers' Almanac? A hole in the actual book itself? It's so farmers can hang the book on a nail in their barns.

Farmers Almanac Say Goodbye

It's for financial reasons that the Farmers' Almanac is ceasing operations. Sandi Duncan is the editor of the publication:

“We are incredibly proud of the legacy we leave behind and grateful to our loyal staff, readers, contributors, and partners who have supported us through the years. Though the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online, its spirit will live on in the values it championed: simplicity, sustainability, and connection to nature.”

The Farmers' Almanac is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. While it's going away, a similar publication, The Old Farmer's Almanac, will continue publishing it's edition. The Old Farmer's Almanac is actually older - it's been doing it's thing for 233 years.

SOURCE: Farmers' Almanac

