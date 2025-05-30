An Egg Harbor Township man is facing some serious charges after an accident that took the life of his passenger in March.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Jean Zambrano-Briones, 28, has been indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury and charged with second-degree Vehicular

Homicide and second-degree Leaving the Scene of a Crash that Resulted in Death.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by ALEJANDRO POHLENZ on Unsplash Photo by ALEJANDRO POHLENZ on Unsplash loading...

Fatal accident happened March 13, 2025 in Pleasantville

Officials say the accident happened at about 2:30 am on the Black Horse Pike. Gustavo Huestipa-Peralta, 38, of EHT, was killed when the vehicle in which he was a passenger slammed into a utility pole.

The driver, Zambroano-Briones, is alleged to have been intoxicated. Egg Harbor Township Police say he attempted to flee the scene on foot following the crash, but was caught by officers.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Crash Investigation Unit has led the investigation, with help from the Pleasantville and EHT Police Departments.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

17 Things You Likely Don't Know About the Garden State Parkway You probably drive on the Garden State Parkway all of the time, but how much do you know about one of the busiest roads in New Jersey?