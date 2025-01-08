Wouldn't exactly thrill me to find something like this on my daily travels, but at least someone had the decency to share it with the rest of us locals.

Get our free mobile app

Imagine traveling down a local road in your town when you come across a bridge you cross to get around almost daily. Then, imagine being half way across that bridge only to realize there's a gaping hole on the side of it. It's enough to raise some eyebrows, to say the least.

Matilde Murray via FB Matilde Murray via FB loading...

I want to say good looking out to the local who took a picture of the hole on the side of the bridge on Indian Cabin Road in Egg Harbor City. Technically, it's on Oken Street, but people in the comments are clarifying that most people know that road as Indian Cabin. Now, is the whole big enough for a car to fall into or anything like that? No. Still, it's big enough to cause some concern, that's for sure.

The local who took the picture of the hole wound up posting it to a locally-based Facebook group where plenty of people felt comfortable enough to share their opinions. Some people say the hole isn't a big deal and drivers shouldn't worry. Others are just happy the hole was discovered and reported to the city.

Matilde Murray via FB Matilde Murray via FB loading...

I, for one, am happy to know about the hole. It might not be big enough to worry about too much just yet, but by the looks of it, there could be rotting wood under there which means the hole at its present size is only the beginning. My theory is that if the city doesn't repair it soon, it'll just keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Nobody wants to see that outcome.

The municipality is usually pretty good with repairs like this, so no doubt it'll be fixed sooner rather than later.

All That Renault Winery In Egg Harbor City Has To Offer What does Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City have to offer? A BUNCH.. Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray