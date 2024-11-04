South Jersey residents are being reminded about an old robbery trick that has been allegedly resurrected in Gloucester Township. It all starts with someone asking you for the time.

Now, in 2024, it’s pretty wild to think anyone would even do that, right? Let's get real. I mean, we all have cell phones and smartwatches. So, who the heck needs to ask for the time anymore?

Back in the day, it was a common tactic for robbers. Here’s how it worked: Imagine you’re walking down the street, and someone approaches you and asks if you know what time it is. You might look down at your watch or phone to check. That’s the key moment. While you’re distracted, the thief could make a move to steal your belongings.

Obviously, the only appropriate responses are either "time for you to get a watch" or "game time!" Two of my personal favorites...



Of course, they might be genuinely just asking because their phone and/or watch died. But, if someone asks for the time at night or in a sketchy area, here are a few tips to keep yourself safe:

Stay Aware: Always be aware of your surroundings. If you feel uncomfortable or something seems off, trust your instincts.

Don’t Look Down: Instead of looking down at your phone or watch, you can respond by saying you don’t know the time or suggest they check their own device.



Keep Your Distance: If someone approaches you and you feel uneasy, take a step back. You don’t have to engage if it doesn’t feel right.



Walk Away: If you feel threatened or uncomfortable, it’s okay to just keep walking. Your safety is the most important thing.

Always stay alert, especially in unfamiliar places. And while it’s strange to think about someone asking for the time in today’s world, it’s a good reminder to be cautious! You could always glace at the time before getting out of your car, that way if you do get asked, you can reply without missing a beat.

Make sure you know about all the scams floating around NJ right now...

