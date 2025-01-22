Don’t be a victim: The most dangerous cities in NJ, PA

A popular travel website has released a list of the most dangerous cities in the nation and it offers a few surprises for New Jersey and the states around it.

Editors at travado.com recently compiled data from the FBI, U.S. Census reports, and even local news reports to determine their rankings.

Long story short, we advise steering clear of any of the following cities on this list. Due to a number of factors, these are the most dangerous cities in each state.

Let's circle around the Garden State before announcing the most dangerous city in our own backyards.

Our first stop takes us to The First State.

Delaware: Wilmington

Wilmington DE - Photo: Google Maps Wilmington DE - Photo: Google Maps loading...

On top of the terrible murder rate, Wilmington leads the state in both violent crime and property crime.

Pennsylvania: Chester

Chester PA - Photo: Google Maps Chester PA - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Chester has had a reputation for being a rough city for quite some time.

The property crime, however, is much worse with over 1,000 cases, meaning that about one in 22 people experience some sort of property crime in the city.

New York: Binghamton

Binghamton NY - Photo: Google Maps Binghamton NY - Photo: Google Maps loading...

If you thought New York's big cities like NYC, Albany, or Buffalo would be here, you would be incorrect. Binghamton, with a population of less than 50,000, is the most dangerous on this list.

In 2020, there were 390 violent crimes, which is nearly 8 violent cases per 1,000 residents. That's twice the national rate!

New Jersey: Asbury Park

As for New Jersey's entry, it's not Newark, Camden, Trenton, or Atlantic City.

It's Asbury Park.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Not too long ago, Asbury Park's beach was named one of the best in the world by Money magazine, however, crime is still an issue.

Of the Monmouth County city, Travado said,

Most people think the Jersey Shore is only a place to have fun on the beach, but Asbury visitors should party at their own risk. Residents run a 1 in 81 chance of being assaulted in the city... Perhaps a walk on the boardwalk isn't worth the pain.

