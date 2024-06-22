School's out and that means summer is officially here. YAY! Not just for the kids, but for the teachers, as well. Sure, your son or daughter has worked hard this year. Chances are, their teachers have worked harder.

It's time to take a break, teach! A well-deserved one, at that. That's especially true for all of the amazing teachers currently living and working in the Garden State. New Jersey has some of the best schools in all of America. The teachers have earned a little respite for maintaining that reputation for yet another year.

For the teachers that love everything Disney, get ready for the best vacation ever.

Discounts offered for teachers at select Walt Disney World hotels

If you're someone who's been waiting to score a deal on a trip to Walt Disney World, well, if you teach for a living, that time has come.

To reward the dedication and hard work of all the teachers for a job well done this school year, a pretty awesome deal has been announced for Disney Springs area hotels. Teachers and other educators are all invited to take advantage of rooms starting at $89 per night at select hotels from now though September 2nd. This is all based on availability, of course.

The list of participating hotels include:

1.) DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando - $97

2.) Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando - $135.99

3.) Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace - $143

4.) Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista - $126

5.) Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs - $95

6.) Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista - $89

If you're wondering if there are any perks to staying at these hotels verses one located on Disney Property, you should know that each resort is an official Walt Disney World resort. Both complimentary transportation and early access to the parks are just some of the perks awaiting teachers should they choose to take advantage of this deal.

If you're not sure which hotel to book, watch the video below comparing almost all of them on the list:

For all the information you need to take advantage of this discount, click HERE.

