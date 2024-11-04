Deer Spotted in Galloway with Jug on it’s Head

Oh, deer, oh dear!

Residents of Galloway Township report seeing a deer in the area, with some sort of container stuck on its head!

Witnesses say deer can't see

A post in the Facebook Group, Galloway Township Happening, includes a photo of a deer with what appears to be a clear jug or bucket on its head.

The person who wrote the post says the deer was spotted near Crestview Avenue, between 4th and 6th Streets in Galloway.

Several people have reported seeing the deer, but thus far, no one has been able to help the animal. (It's a wild animal trying to stay away from people.)

What's on its head?

Exactly what it is that's on the deer's head has led to some speculation.

Some say it's a plastic bag or plastic container. One person suggested, "You know those big plastic hard tubs full of Cheetos balls? I think that's what it is."

Among the other (colorful) comments:

" Karma, for eating my hostas. "

" "H unting season will take care of it."

" It’s getting ready to rob a bank."

" I think he'll be all right he's just getting ready for Halloween ."

." " Still wearing a mask ."

Several people have suggested that people help it when they see it, but, again, it's a wild animal, it's not going to stop and wait for a human to grab it and help.

If you see the animal, contact your local police, or fish and game.

Good luck deer!

