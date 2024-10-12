Here's a question: which sandwich is better — a hoagie from Wawa or a sub from White House Subs in Atlantic City?

Yes, this is a debate that has popped up on a New Jersey-focused sandwich Facebook group within the past day or so.

And before we go any further, yes, I'm using the word "sandwich" here as a bridge between Wawa, which makes "hoagies," and White House, which makes "subs."

Let's dive into this because I don't think this debate is a clear-cut apples-to-apples comparison.

On one hand, you have Wawa. As we all know, this area is fueled by Wawa, particularly by its coffee and hoagies and the fact that you can get either one, among other things, at any time, any day. Hungry at 3 in the afternoon? You can get a hoagie. Hungry at 3 AM? You can get a hoagie.

Wawa - Photo: Google Maps Wawa - Photo: Google Maps loading...

And when you order a hoagie at Wawa, there's a greater than 99% chance that you know exactly what you are going to get.

Would you use the word "gourmet" to describe a Wawa hoagie? Probably not. Are they good? Absolutely. And that's the point — Wawa makes a solid hoagie but it's not on the level of what you would get at a local corner mom-and-pop deli in some neighborhood somewhere. I'm not at all bashing Wawa; I think that's a fair statement.

The saddest hoagie in the history of South Jersey -- Photo: Chris Coleman The saddest hoagie in the history of South Jersey -- Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

On the other hand, many consider White House Subs in Atlantic City to be the gold standard for subs in South Jersey. Thick-cut meats along with very unique Atlantic City bread combine to make a sandwich that generations of people will wait in a very long line for.

So which is better? That depends on who you ask, apparently.

Chris Coleman Chris Coleman loading...

For me, personally, I believe the White House Special at White House is the best sub you can get on the planet — hands down. On the other side, I get hoagies at Wawa much more frequently because I drive past 27 Wawas every day.

With that said, someone recently posted about White House, "I would recommend trying the place. Beats any franchise sub. Including Wawa."

Facebook comment about White House Subs in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Facebook / Chris Coleman Facebook comment about White House Subs in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Facebook / Chris Coleman loading...

Facebook comment about White House Subs in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Facebook / Chris Coleman Facebook comment about White House Subs in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Facebook / Chris Coleman loading...

But then the pro-Wawa people started to chime in...

Wawa makes a better sub - Photo: Facebook / Google Maps Wawa makes a better sub - Photo: Facebook / Google Maps loading...

Wawa is better Those are sub par subs. - Photo: Facebook / Canva Wawa is better Those are sub par subs. - Photo: Facebook / Canva loading...

It appears the pro-Wawa crowd isn't a fan of Atlantic City bread and they don't like how thickly-cut the meat is at White House — but you aren't going to White House in the first place to get a skimpy sub. A whole White House Special weighs three pounds! When was the last time you got a 3-pound hoagie at Wawa?

So, I'll dare to ask the question: if you had to choose between a hoagie at Wawa or a sub at White House in Atlantic City, which would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below or on our social media platforms.

In the mean time, we are well aware that we are lucky to live in an area where it's easy to find mind-blowing subs and hoagies. Check out this list of the best of the best...

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!

18 More Places to Get the Best Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa)