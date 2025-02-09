Happy cuffing season!

If you've been living under a rock for the last decade and have no idea what that phrase means, "cuffing season" refers to the time of year when people are most likely to seek out relationships. Who wants to spend the winter cold and alone? No matter what people say, the truth is we all appreciate solid companionship, both physically and emotionally.

Cuffing season usually begins around October and lasts through the winter and winding down by springtime.

Apparently, cuffing season is switching up its regularly scheduled programming for 2025.

New Jersey's Extended Cuffing Season

Experts are saying that New Jersey's cuffing season may wind up being a lot longer than the usual couple of months. This is all thanks to the lingering feelings of loneliness so many were experiencing even before the pandemic 5 years ago. Thanks to new research, we now know that prolonged loneliness has been on the rise among young people throughout the entire country for quite a few years now.

To combat that, people are seeking out constant companionship more than just casual dating situations that often end in disappointment. It makes sense when you think about it. Healthy, loving relationships release feel-good chemicals in your brain. The endorphins produced when you're in a relationship do a great job at combatting feelings of self-doubt and isolation.

It sounds like people are sick and tired of feeling alone. They're done with the games often associated with temporary relationships and are looking for a solid and intimate connection with a partner that, in turn, is interested in the long-term.

Hey, as long as the relationship is healthy, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it". In this case, I'd amend the last part of that phrase to "don't END it."

