So, yes, I host a morning radio show in South Jersey. (The Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna on Cat Country 107.3)

I feel it's my job to kind of take the pulse of the area and community every day and share that pulse with our listeners.

One of the things I do each early morning is to scan through local community Facebook groups to find out what people are talking about. Sometimes it's some very interesting and enlightening information.

Sometimes, though, it's people asking very dumb questions. (Oh, YOUR questions aren't dumb. I don't mean you.)

READ MORE: Is it OK to leave your kids in the car alone for just a minute?

READ MORE: Ocean City video goes super viral.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash loading...

What are the Police Up To?

EVERY DAY, people are asking what the police are doing.

"Anyone know what the sirens are for?"

"I saw three police cars speeding down the street. Why? Where are they going?"

"Helicopters are flying over my house. What are they looking for?

You would think the police would inform the public when they're on their way to an emergency! Can't they fill out some easy online form so we know instantly why they're in such a hurry? If they're searching for something or someone in a helicopter, can they just drop leaflets so we know what they're doing? Maybe we can help!

Photo by Eyestetix Studio on Unsplash Photo by Eyestetix Studio on Unsplash loading...

Why is There a Man in a Blue Shirt Knocking on My Door?

Whenever an unknown person appears in a neighborhood, they are already labeled as suspicious. They must be up to no good, right?

Here's an idea: answer your door and find out! In the "old days," people dared to face their fears and open the door when someone knocked on it!

Check that. In the old days, we just answered the door. We had no fear.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

What's Wrong with My Kid?

How about these questions:

My kid is turning green. Does anyone know what I should do?

My kid has been sleeping since Tuesday. Should I wake him up?

My kid has this bloody-looking growth on his ear? Does anyone know what I should put on it?

I don't know about you, by I think the random people in my community can offer sound medical advice.

Here's what you need to do if you're answering these questions: Take your kid to a medical professional! A doctor's office, urgent care, the emergency room! Instead of doing the right thing, you're going to ask people who hang out on Facebook all day for medical advice?

Come on, New Jersey, wake up! (But don't wake up with fireworks, `cause that scares my dog.)

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman