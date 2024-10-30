50 Things I Bought at a Crazy Galloway Store Over The Weekend

What if you paid about five bucks for a mystery package and the contents ended up being a Rolex watch valued at $8,400?

The owner of a store in Galloway says she saw it happen, right in front of her at her store.

Unique store in Galloway, New Jersey

The other day, Jahna, my Cat Country Morning Show co-host, and I visited Dogwood Deals, a small store we've been hearing about.

The store is at 626 South New York Road (Route 9) in Galloway.

The store sells a variety of goods, but its "claim to fame" is that it sells "mystery packages." These are unclaimed and unopened packages that never reach their destination.

These packages were purchased in bulk and then resold at their store. Depending on the size and weight of the packages, they are usually sold anywhere from $2 - $10 each.

The thing is - you can't open the package before you buy it!

You can feel around the package, and try to figure out what it is, but you can't open it yet.

This is all perfectly legal - the packages never reached there destination for whatever reasons.

An interesting side hustle

Some of the store's best customers are "professional pickers", who come to the store, buy packages, then look to resell their finds.

They may be sold online on sites like eBay or Facebook Marketplace, or in private in-person sales arenas like stores, garage sales, or flea markets.

Our buying spree

Jahna and I went to the store with the idea that we'd buy a number of items, all prices between $2 and $5.

My thought was just buying one item - that would be a pretty wild crap shoot. So the goal was to buy close to $100 worth of items.

The shopping was wild, as we felt our way through dozens of packages, settling on about 30.

We loaded the items into my car, and returned to our offices to see what we got!

The anticipation

I compare opening all the packages to Christmas morning. There's that great anticipation, but you really have no idea what you're opening!

Some of the items we found are pictured here.

So was the $100 I spent worth it?

Short answer - in terms of value, YES!

The big finds were a couple of high-end men's shorts - each pair has a value of over $200!

Another find was a Cleveland Guardians baseball jersey. It's one of the newer "City Jersey" uniforms, and it's from Cleveland's best player, Jose Ramirez. It's valued at over $175.

Also opened: A Dallas Cowboys hoodie and a Nintendo Switch case.

The rest of the items included a pair of men's dress shoes, lots of women's clothing, a small piece of jewelry (probably fake gemstone), and some novelty t-shirts.

There were some weird things: a wig stand, some Donald Trump lapel pins, and some random decorator items.

If I'm able to resell just a couple of the big items, I will make a profit.

The follow-up

After the fun of the first day, I made a return trip and purchased 20 more items.

This haul resulted in another sports jersey, a lot of women's clothing, a nice pair of sneakers, and a bunch of random items.

So, was it worth it? Again, time will tell if I can resell it, but it did provide a pretty good "Christmas morning" kind of rush!

