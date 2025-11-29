Right before Thanksgiving, we usually hear a crazy story or two about turkeys escaping to freedom.

That didn't quite happen in Egg Harbor Township. It was cows who escaped Tuesday evening.

Didn't the cows know they were safe? No one has beef for Thanksgiving!

Be on the Lookout for Escaped Cows in Egg Harbor Township

Well, they didn't jump over the moon. They did break through an electrical fence.

Residents in Egg Harbor Township say two cows were delivered to a property on Asbury Road Tuesday, but later in the day, they managed to break free!

The cows are named Darla and Maggie. (If you call them by name, will they come running?)

The two were being held behind an electric fence, but a family member of the property owners says the older cow broke through the fence, and the younger cow followed. It's believed the two days that it took for the animals to be transported to EHT may have been to blame for the cows' uneasiness.

A plea for help searching for the cows went out Tuesday evening, but at last check, they are still on the lam. (That's kind of a pun. Close anyway.)

If you see the cows, please contact police. In the meantime, the family will keep searching, yes, until the cows come home.

