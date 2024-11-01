Could You Fend Off a Bear in New Jersey? Many Say Yes!

Here's the scenario: You're walking through your yard when, out of nowhere, a bear runs over and tackles you.

Could you get away? Could you fight the bear off?

Good luck!

Moon Bear Rescue Centre In Chengdu Getty Images loading...

11.4% of New Jersey residents say they could beat a bear in a fight

Look at the people around you right now. If statistics are true, one out of every 9 people in New Jersey think that could take down a bear.

Have you seen 9 people in New Jersey standing together? I don't really think any of the nine could do it!

A bear! A bear!

Hard to believe. Who are these people?

Wait. They're fans of fighting, specifically the MMA.

The folks at Action Network did the survey of MMA fans and found that 1 in 9 says they could beat a bear to the death.

Most feel they'd have an easier time with other animals.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey Opens Up First Bear Hunt In 33 Years Getty Images loading...

New Jersey residents come with the confidence

When it comes to animals other than bears, New Jersey residents who answered the survey are even more sure of themselves.

Here's a look at percentages who think they could fight off other animals:

Cat 50%

Sheep 36.4%

Dog 27.3%

Raccoon 25%

Possum 22.7%

Crane 15.9%

Eagle 9.1%

Coyote 9.1%

Antelope 6.8%

Kangaroo 6.8%

Alligator 6.8%

Manatee 4.5%

Moose 4.5%

Elk 4.5%

Maybe this would be a good show in Atlantic City! People fighting animals! I'll buy the first tickets!

SOURCE: Action Network

New Jersey Residents Report Mountain Lion Encounters Reports of Mountain Lions in the Garden State Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly