We are still basking in local summer, but you just know fall is right around the corner.

(SIDEBAR: Hasn't the weather been great lately?)

As of this writing, some corn mazes aren't yet open, but we anticipate they will be opening soon. We've put together a list of corn maze locations in South Jersey, and it's based on mazes that have been open in the past. We encourage you to check in with your desired location before heading out, just in case.

Corn Mazes Opening Soon in South Jersey

Here's the list of what we found. Many of the locations have several fall-related activities.

1. R and J Cornmaze and Farm, West Herschel Street in Egg Harbor City. (One of our favorites!) R and J on Facebook.

2. Sahl's Father and Son Farms. Pestalozzi Avenue in Egg Harbor City. (Another favorite!) Their Facebook page doesn't appear to be up to date.

3. Johnson's Corner Farm, Church Road in Medford. Facebook.

4. Creamy Acres Farm, Lincoln Mill Road in Mullica Hill. They're the home of the "Night of Terror" Halloween attraction. Facebook.

5. Argos Farm on Lacey Road in Forked River. Facebook. Website.

6. Bullock Farms, Emleys Hill Road in Cream Ridge. Lots of fall activities! Website.

What did we miss? If you have an update, please send me an email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

Fall Activities in South Jersey

Corn mazes, pumpkin picking, apple picking.... what's your favorite fall activity?

