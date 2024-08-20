22 Go-To Comfort Restaurants For Atlantic City Area Locals

You want to go out for a bite to eat - but, you really aren't in the mood to try someplace new.

So, you ead out to your "old reliable" - that place that you know what you'll get when you get there.

Good food, good service, friendly people.

Photo by Yevgeniya Tyumina on Unsplash

Comfort restaurants in the Atlantic City area

What's your go-to restaurant in the area?

We asked people on the radio and on social media, and they came up with some great answers. Here are some of the most mentioned:

1. Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House. Located on Trenton Avenue in Atlantic City, with another location on Ocean Heights in Egg Harbor Township.

Scott says, "Never a bad meal and love the people who work there."

2. Oyster Creek Restaurant and Boat Bar. Oyster Creed Road in Leeds Point.

According to James, "Food is always amazing. Beer is cold and you can’t beat the home feeling inside."

3. Johnnie's Restaurant. Harding Highway in Mays Landing.

Terry mentioned their great food and friendly service.

4. Rio Grande Diner. Route 47 in Rio Grande.

Lucinda says she and her grandson love it there. "That's our choice after church on Sundays in the winter."

5. Maurice River Diner. Located on Route 47 in Maurice River.

According to Rosemary: "Some of the most delicious food and great service. Always extras to take home!."

(This writer agrees!)

6. Nucky's Kitchen and Speakeasy. Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor.

Donna says, " Food is good, staff is always friendly and Thursday is terrific with local music."

7. Verna's Flight Line Restaurant. Located on Beacon Street at the Millville Airport.

Kimmy says, "Comfort food plus you get to see planes and helicopters."

8. Windjammer Cafe. On MacArthur Boulevard in Somers Point.

From Donnah: "Great food, giant portions, nice people that work there. The staff always seems happy which says a lot about their employers!"

9. Levari's Seafood and American Grill. Route 50 in Tuckahoe.

Roxanne: "It’s close to home and always has great food!"

10. CJ's Corner Grill. On Shore Road in Somers Point.

According to Celeste: "It’s always delicious and when I leave, my belly is always happier then when I got there."

Here's some other great local places that were mentioned:

11. Towne and Country Cafe in EHT.

12. Juliano's in EHT.

13. Maynard's Cafe in Margate.

14. Di Orio's Bar and Grill in Somers Point.

15. The Sunryser Restaurant and Deli in Absecon.

16. The Firehouse Bar in Egg Harbor City.

19. Sassy's Cafe and Sweets in Mullica Township.

20. Joe Italiano's Maplewood in Mays Landing.

21 Fred and Ethel's in Smithville.

22. Tailgaters in Galloway.

