I think I need to take a road trip soon.

I was doomscrolling on Facebook this morning when a post popped up that transported me to my late 90s childhood. Remember the old-school Pizza Hut? The ones with the Tiffany lamps, checkered tablecloths, and that epic salad bar? Those were the days.

Get our free mobile app

Apparently, there's still one of those left. Only problem is it's tucked away in a little town over in Pennsylvania.

You'll find this specific Pizza Hut location in a town called Tunkhannock. What a name, right? There it sits, fully intact, gloriously untouched. It's basically a time capsule back to 1994.

Classic Pizza Hut Restaurant Still Open In PA Google Street View loading...

Old-School Pizza Hut Transports You Back To The 90s

You'll recognize it immediately with the red roof, the lamps, the wood panels with the brick along the walls, and the deep red booths. I remember sliding into those bad boys after a basketball game or musical rehearsal and counting down the seconds til I got to hit up the salad bar.

The Pizza Hut in Northfield, NJ, is very similar to this one, however I don't believe they offer the salad bar anymore. That's why this one PA is REALLY calling my name.

READ MORE: Dangerous Bumper Stickers Cops Say Should Be Removed ASAP

There's no touchscreen to order from. No minimalistic design aspects. Just the yummy scent of pizza and all the nostalgia that comes along with it.

Based on the pictures, the only things that seem to be missing are the arcade games up front and the old-school Pizza Hut "BOOK IT!" booklets. Remember those? Reading for pizza... what a time.

Classic Pizza Hut Still Open In PA Canva loading...

It's like this place decided staying frozen in time was the best option. Now, people come from all over for a little slice of their childhood.

READ MORE: An Honest Review Of The Viral 7 Brew Iced Coffee

Sometimes, you just need to sit in a booth with your people, split a pan pizza, and recall what it's like to be a kid.

You'll find this classic Pizza Hut at 828 US-6 in Tunkhannock, PA.

The Ultimate South Jersey Pizza Guide