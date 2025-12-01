So I’m scrolling through Instagram, minding my own business, when I stumble on a video of a Hyundai crossover cruising down a South Jersey highway with what can only be described as the most Clark Griswold-approved Christmas tree ever strapped to its roof. I’m talking bigger than the car. Honestly, it looked like the tree was driving them.

The best part? This monster tree was hanging so far off the back that there was absolutely zero chance the driver could see clearly out of the rear window. Just a bit of the car behind them through the branches blocking their view. And because they clearly knew how massive this thing really was, they had their hazard lights blinking the entire ride like they were escorting Santa himself down the Atlantic City Expressway.

The National Lampoon Christmas Experience?

Naturally, the comment section was a full-blown Christmas Vacation quote-a-thon. “Little full, lotta sap!” “She’s a beaut, Clark!” It was glorious. Honestly, Clark Griswold would’ve looked at this tree and been quite impressed.

This is the kind of determination (and stubbornness) that defines the Garden State. We will get that tree home, even if it means disrupting traffic, risking our aerodynamics, and driving 25 mph in the MIDDLE lane with hazards blazing like it’s a slow-motion parade.

Why We Love This Madness

Am I absolutely roasting it? Yes. But, we all have to admit that it was kind of awesome. It’s the kind of chaotic holiday spirit that makes Jersey what it is: slightly reckless, endlessly entertaining, and 100% committed to making Christmas memorable… even if your car cries a little.

