Christmas Could Be Cancelled For Thousands In New Jersey

How's your wallet these days? Is it fuller than it used to be? If you responded "yes" to that question, well, good for you. You're one of the select few that doesn't have a bleeding bank account at the moment.

In case you haven't noticed, EVERYTHING is more expensive these days. Over the last four to five years, everything from paper towels and toilet paper to bread and milk have skyrocketed in price. The average American truly is hurting in their pocketbooks right now.

What does that mean for Christmas this year?



NJ residents less likely to spend money for Christmas gifts this year

Everyone from individuals to small and medium-sized businesses are taking hits to their wallets left and right. Inflation is no joke at the moment. Those facts combined with the fear of what's to come has caused some to ask how holiday shopping is going to look in New Jersey this year.

The folks at Constant Contact have not only confirmed that small businesses are seeing a negative impact due to inflation, but also that over 50% of consumers have significantly reduced their spending habits.

Small business owners are concerned that they won't see the revenue they have in previous years once customers begin their shopping for the holiday season.



I'm no expert, but judging solely by the current societal climate and what people are saying on social media, I'd say the fear is valid. I, for one, won't buying as many expensive gifts this year. Shoot, I may even have to cross people off my gift list altogether if costs continue to rise.

New Jersey's expensive, what can I say? Everybody knows that. Right now, we're all just trying to make ends meet. That doesn't mean we have to cancel the holiday season, though. There are plenty of ways to make the holidays special without having to spend a ton of money.

One way to experience the magic of the season is to take in all the holiday lights. Here in NJ, it's a "go big or go home" attitude when it comes to Christmas lights...

