Random Metal Shards Cause Popular Beef Stick Recall In New Jersey

Sometimes, all you need is a quick little spike in protein levels to keep hunger at bay for a few more hours. Those of us trying to get in shape for summer know all too well how important it is to find sources of protein that we actually don't mind eating.

For me, I've been really into CHOMPS lately. If you've never heard of them, there are a few things you should know.

First of all, they're delicious. They have SO many flavors so you won't get bored eating them day in and day out. Secondly, they're sold in many popular grocery stores. I usually get them at Target or Trader Joe's.

At least, I did....

Popular Beef Sticks Recalled Due To Metal Contamination

If you currently have CHOMPS in your pantry right now, you might want to throw them out. Unfortunately, it was discovered that pieces of metal had somehow made it into some of the packages, so now the US Department and Agriculture has issued a recall that includes almost 30,000 pounds of beef. That's a lot of sticks.

This is a real bummer for me because I just bought a bunch of these a few days ago. The reports say that not one, but two people have confirmed pieces of metal fragments in their sticks, so it was necessary to recall as much of them as possible.

How To Determine If You Must Toss The Sticks

If your sticks show an expiration date of February 10, 2026 and a 25016 lot code underneath the barcode, then you're urged to throw away the entire pack. While it's true that nobody was injured by the metal found inside the snacks, the company would like to keep it that way.

If you're still unsure about whether or not your pack is contaminated, just throw it out. Better to be safe than sorry, right?

Make sure you don't have any of these in your cabinet, either.

