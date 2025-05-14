Imagine walking into your favorite Wawa (and someone held the door open for you - thank you) and walking out with $10,000!

It happened earlier this month in Cape May!

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning scratch-off ticket was purchased on May 4th at the Wawa location at 3719 Bayshore Road. The winning ticket is worth $10,000. The ticket was part of the 200X Cash Blitz game.

There's been no indication from the lottery on whether or not someone has cashed in the winning ticket.

(There was a $1 million scratch-off ticket sold recently in Warren County. Details are here.)

For the week of May 4 -10, there were a total of nine scratch-off tickets sold in New Jersey worth at least $10,000.

Can you win money in the lottery?

Is it a good, sound financial decision to play the lottery?

Well, maybe not.

The odds of hitting the top prize in the Powerball Game are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds for the Mega Millions top prize are slightly better: 1 in 290,472,336. But wait! You actually have a better chance of hitting one of the jackpots than the odds of dying in a commercial plane crash. Those odds are 1 in 816,545,929.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

