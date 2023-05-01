This South Jersey Town (Not AC) Named Top Girls Trip Destination

A website has named several small towns in America that are the "Ultimate Girls' Trip Destinations." One South Jersey town has landed smack on the list.

The surprise here is that it's not Atlantic City!

Of course, Atlantic City has always been a well known "girl trip" (and "guy trip") destination.

The website FarAndWide has included Cape May on its list. Editors note that Cape May is not your typical Jersey Shore destination, and for the girls' trip, " this is the perfect place for a chill vacation on the beach, where you'll be sipping wine and cocktails in cute lounges."

The website suggests La Mer Beachfront Resort as a destination.

Of course, Cape May has numerous accommodations, bars and restaurants to choose from.

The website's editors selected small towns across the country. "These 30 destinations with fewer than 10,000 residents provide beauty and fun away from the big city. Grab your besties and plan the ultimate girls' trip."

No other New Jersey towns were on the list.

Right across the Delaware Bay from Cape May, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware did make the list. (Hey, the Cape May Lewes Ferry could allow a trip to both locations!)

SOURCE: FarAndWide.com

