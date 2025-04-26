Cape May is the Friendliest Place in New Jersey!
We heart Cape May!
And Cape May loves us back!
Of course it does! It's the friendliest place in New Jersey!
Cape May is the friendliest
The seven most welcoming towns in New Jersey have been identified, and Cape May is at the top of the heap!
The editors at World Atlas say Cape May is one of the friendliest towns in the state!
They point out that Cape May is a big tourist destination, and Cape May does it's best to roll out the red carpet and welcome visitors.
World Atlas points out that Cape May has a beautiful setting on both the Atlantic Ocean and the Delaware Bay, and it's also home to some great-looking homes, thanks to all the Victorian influences.
The beach and water make it special, too!
Editors point out that Cape May is full of fun things to do for locals and visitors alike.
"Now a National Historic Landmark, the streets of Cape May are not only fun to explore, but they’re also safe, with each step of the way being a little like stepping back in time. Some of the prettiest of these colorful gingerbread-trimmed homes are now cozy B&Bs, offering guests so pleasant a Cape May welcome that you’ll never want to leave."
Other welcoming towns in New Jersey
In addition to Cape May, the other Jersey towns on the most welcoming list include Princeton, Morristown, Madison, Montclair, Westfield, and East Brunswick.
Congratulations, Cape May, you keep doing you!
SOURCE: World Atlas
