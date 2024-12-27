Can you help solve these 6 New Jersey murders?

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, six homicides that happened during the summer months between 1998 and 2021 remain unsolved.

These cases, while some being decades old, remain open, active investigations.

In a 2015 interview with NJ.com that talked about the numerous cold cases in her jurisdiction, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said,

The unsolved homicides are the result of lack of evidence, lack of cooperation by witnesses, lack of information and/or identifiable leads that investigators can pursue at this time.

Webb-McRae also said open investigations are reviewed frequently and new leads that could be pursued are discussed.

Help solve cold cases in New Jersey

If you remember any information or details about any of these names, addresses, or events, no matter how large or small, you are urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 453-0486.

