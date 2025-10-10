A juvenile from Camden is in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing four vehicles and fleeing from police.

Vehicle Theft, 2 Police Chases

This past Monday morning at around 3:00, the Gloucester Township Police Department says they received an alert about a stolen vehicle in the Lincoln Avenue area of Blackwood.

Troopers spotted that vehicle on Route 42 and pursued it, however, they called off their chase due to "extremely reckless driving" from the suspect.

Camden County officers later located it and attempted another pursuit, but it was also terminated due to reckless driving.

Using automated license plate readers, detectives determined that the vehicle was being driven around the City of Camden, and multiple law enforcement agencies converged on its location, where they found it being driven by a juvenile.

Camden Juvenile Arrested and Charged

Officers were able to use tire deflation devices to stop the vehicle, and the unidentified juvenile was taken into custody.

That juvenile was charged with theft of four motor vehicles from Gloucester Township, two counts of eluding by Camden County Metro Police, one count of resisting by flight, and receiving stolen property by the New Jersey State Police.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

