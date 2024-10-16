A jury has convicted a Camden County man on dozens of charges for multiple sexual assaults of a woman over several years.

Adam Natal found guilty

Earlier this week following a 9-day jury trial, 51-year-old Adam Natal of Pine Hill was found guilty on the following charges:

56 counts of second-degree sexual assault

Third-degree aggravated assault

Third-degree aggravated assault on a victim of domestic violence

2 counts of third-degree invasion of privacy

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

2 counts of third-degree witness tampering

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says the victim in this case, who is now 75 years old, testified at trial that the assaults were ongoing from November 2017 through March 2022, when evidence was brought to the Pine Police Department. The crimes occurred at the defendant's Pine Hill home.

The Pine Hill Police Department arrested Natal at his home on March 14th, 2022.

Pine Hill NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Natal is scheduled to be sentenced on January 23rd.

The State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Anna Trenga with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. The case was investigated by Detective Kaitlin Sell of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Sgt. Eric Davies and Detective Justin DiGiacomo of the Pine Hill Police Department.