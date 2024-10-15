You send your kids to school every day and assume they are being well taken care of.

And while New Jersey's schools typically rank as some of the best in the nation, they don't all offer an encouraging learning environment, at least when you take a closer look at what really goes on.

For many kids, instead of worrying about passing the next test or turning their homework in on time, going to school is an awful experience.

Reported school bullying in New Jersey increased four times

According to a recent report by WABC-TV, bullying cases in New Jersey schools quadrupled from 2018 to 2023.

The state's Anti-Bullying Task Force recently investigated more than 19,000 harassment, intimidation, and bullying incidents, of which 7,600 were confirmed — the highest since New Jersey started monitoring bullying in schools.

Years ago, bullying in schools was usually physical. Today, verbal and cyberbullying is more and more of a problem.

30 worst New Jersey schools for bullying

A recent analysis by Townsquare Media determined the 30 schools in New Jersey with the most reported cases of bullying.

As you browse the list, you'll notice an alarming number of elementary and middle schools, many in smaller communities across the state.

Simply put, if you think bullying is only a big problem in big schools in big cities, you would be mistaken.

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5