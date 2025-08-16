This Beach Town Was Named New Jersey’s Best-Kept Summer Secret
Big shoutout to Global Traveler for finally saying what all of us locals have known for years… Brigantine really is the Jersey Shore’s "best-kept secret", and now it’s official.
As someone who used to live there, I can tell you, this place really is magic.
A Beach Town That Feels Like Home
If you've never been there before, Brigantine sits perfectly tucked between Long Beach Island and Atlantic City. It's accurate to say it has all the charm without the crowds. It’s a true barrier island, with just one bridge in and out.
That natural separation gives it a chill, close-knit vibe.
Surprising to many, 60% of Brigantine's population lives there year-round, so even in the summer, it never feels too overwhelming. Is it busier now than in years past? Absolutely. Still, it’s not as packed as, say, Ocean City during peak summertime.
Plus, it’s only about 90 minutes (give or take) from Philly, which made it the perfect low-key getaway for city folks long before it became trendy.
Dunes, Wildlife & Wide-Open Beaches
The beaches? Unreal. They're wide enough to stretch out, but not so big that they feel like an endless sand hike.
As you stroll, you'll walk between the dunes, sometimes spotting foxes, rabbits, or even turtles as you make your way to the water.
Make sure to check out the jetty area, too. It’s one of the only drive-on beaches in New Jersey during the summer.
Brigantine Is Where Chill Days Meet Cozy Nights
Grab a casual bite or sit down for a nicer dinner, because Brigantine beach has plenty of local options. Andre's and Santucci's have been two of my favorites this summer. If you're craving a night out, Atlantic City is just a 10-minute rideshare away.
Most nights wind down early on the island, with a scoop of ice cream from one of two rival homemade spots (yes, both are amazing). Unless, of course, you do choose to venture into AC for the night.
It’s so amazing to see Brigantine get the love it deserves.
