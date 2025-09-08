The first time I ever ventured to Brigantine was to play golf years and years ago.

I remember thinking, "Wow! This is a pretty cool place. This does not feel like New Jersey!"

Website Shines the Light on Brigantine

The website Global Traveler has called Brigantine "The Best-Kept Secret at the Jersey Shore."

If you didn't know, Brigantine is an island, literally just a bridge away from Atlantic City. As a matter of fact, that bridge is the only way on and off the island, well, other than by boat.

Global Traveler reports that 60 percent of Brigantine's population consists of year-round residents. While there is increased traffic in the summer, it doesn't increase that much.

The site mentions Brigantine's beaches, which are many. "The walk to get on to the beach is usually through the built-up dunes, which in many places have ornate gardens at the beginning of the paths. As you walk along the path through the dunes, you can feel the sea breeze as you make your way closer to the Atlantic Ocean."

The writer says he found the beaches to be populated, but not too populated. "I’ve found I rarely have anyone within 20 feet of my spot on the beach, unlike other towns where you have people sitting on top of each other."

One of the features of Brigantine's beaches is that, with a permit, you can drive your vehicle onto the beach. (PRO TIP: Only attempt to drive onto the beach with a 4-wheel-drive vehicle. Anything else and you risk ridicule and the inclusion of the car in a specially-dedicated calendar.)

The writer also points out that if you want to relax, Brigantine might be the place for you.

Brigantine: Just the Facts

According to Wikipedia, Brigantine's population is 7,717. Brigantine broke off from Galloway Township and became incorporated in 1890.

We're partial to one of our favorite organizations, which is located in Brigantine - the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

