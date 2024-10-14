A man from Ohio now potentially faces life in prison after being convicted for fatally shooting a man from Bridgeton in 2021.

Darryl Wallace of Columbus, OH, found guilty

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, 33-year-old Darryl Wallace of Columbus, OH, was found guilty by a jury of the following charges:

First-degree murder

Second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose

Second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun

The following day in a separate trial, the same jury found Wallace guilty of second-degree certain persons to not have firearms.

2021 fatal shooting in Millville, NJ

Authorities say on June 24th, 2021, officers with the Millville Police Department were called to the Carlton House Apartment Complex where they found 28-year-old Dominick Hull of Bridgeton lying in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Carlton House Apartments on Cedar Street in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps Carlton House Apartments on Cedar Street in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Hull was taken to Cooper Hospital in Camden where he died about a week later.

According to prosecutors, surveillance footage from the complex showed Wallace approach the victim and his friends and fire four shots at them from what was determined to be a 9mm firearm, which he was not allowed to have due to a prior conviction.

He was eventually located in Phoenix, AZ, on August 12th of that year and extradited to New Jersey.

Wallace faces 30 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on December 6th.

