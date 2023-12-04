🎄 Tis the season to shop for holiday outfits.

🎄 Before buying all you need to conceal everything UNDER the outfit, there are a few things you need to know.

🎄 Word to the wise, think twice before purchasing Breast Petals.



With all the holiday parties and events going on this time of year, you'll likely be on the hunt for an adorable festive outfit or two so you can look your best wherever your presence is requested this holiday season.

As for the ladies, you may be looking for something you'll sizzle in for the holiday work party this year. Maybe, you're looking for something spicy to wear for a girls' night out to ring in the New Year. Whatever the case may be, you may wind up with an outfit that looks best without a bra. Cue the nipple covers.

Unfortunately, I could never pull off an outfit in which a bra wasn't required. I need one all the time. More on top than on the bottom, if you're picking up what I'm putting down. 😬

You might want to consider wearing one with your holiday outfit too after reading the reviews of some of the most popular nipple covers on the market.

Nipple Covers From Target Allegedly Causing Gross Injuries To Women's Breasts Target.com/Canva loading...

According to the Target website, people are allegedly getting INJURED after pulling off the nipple covers known as Breast Petals by Lingerie Solutions. Head over to the reviews page and you'll see quite a few pictures of people showing off the rashes left behind by these things in an effort to make you think twice before purchasing this product.

One person claimed that they experienced blistering where the adhesive was attached to the skin.

Nipple Covers From Target Allegedly Causing Bad Injuries To Women's Breasts Target.com/Canva loading...

Some people are even claiming it tore their skin right off. Take a look:

Nipple Covers From Target Allegedly Causing Bad Injuries To Women's Breasts via Target.com loading...

A member of the Fashion Forms team did respond to some of the reviews explaining that it's important to test the products on a small area first before applying directly on top of the nipple. The response also acknowledged that it is, in fact, possible for "skin sensitivity" to occur.

Nipple Covers From Target Allegedly Causing Bad Injuries To Women's Breasts Target.com/Canva loading...

Still, there are plenty more pictures where these came from. You can take a look at them for yourself HERE.

Source: Target.com

