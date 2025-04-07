It's hard to argue that you'll find the best sub (or hoagie) rolls on the planet right here in the Garden State. For whatever reason, New Jersey's got some pretty delicious bread.

Try getting a hoagie or sub anywhere else in the country and you'll soon discover how true that fact actually is.

New Jersey's bread is top-tier.

One of the best bakeries in South Jersey has just officially opened another location.

More Rolls In South Jersey

You may not realize it, but if you've ever eaten a hoagie or sub here in South Jersey, then you've likely taken a bite out of an amazing roll from Liscio's Bakery.

They're responsible for the rolls at so many of South Jersey's legendary sandwich shops and food markets.

Ever shop at Bagliani's Italian Market in Hammonton? Those rolls are from Liscio's. What about Chickie's And Pete's? Again, those are Liscio's. Primo Hoagies are also made with Liscio's rolls. Honestly, the list goes on and on.

Liscio's New Glassboro Location

Now, the students at South Jersey's own Rowan University will get their very own Liscio's experience. The brand new Liscio's Bakery location in Glassboro is officially open as of April 1, 2025.

While the fancy ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening celebration aren't scheduled until later this month, Liscio's new Glassboro location near the Rowan University campus is officially open for business.

Plenty of Liscio's loyal customers have hit up Facebook to reveal what they're most excited to pick up on opening day. Most people will surely say they can't wait to order a hoagie. There are a few people, however, that can't wait to get their hands on some fresh and delicious sweet treats. Danish, anyone?

