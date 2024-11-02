Boom! Jelly Roll Coming to Wildwood Beach Summer 2025

One of the most successful country music singers in the last year is coming back to South Jersey in 2025.

He's coming to the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, June 19-22, 2025.

Jelly Roll headlines 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest

It's been quite a year for Jelly Roll. He's had several hits climb to the top of the charts, and he's gobbled up a number of awards.

Now, he's headed to Wildwood, New Jersey in the summer of 2025.

Jelly Roll joins already announced headliners Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, and Rascal Flatts.

Jelly Roll's hits include "Need a Favor", "Save Me", "Halfway to Hell" and "I'm Not Okay." His latest album, "Beautifully Broken" has been released within the last 2 weeks, and has already hit #1 on the album charts.

Jelly Roll last played South Jersey at the TidalWave Festival on the Atlantic City Beach in 2023.

Jordan Davis also added to Barefoot 2025

Also coming to Wildwood in 2025 is Jordan Davis.

Among Jordan Davis's hits are, "Singles You Up", "Take it From Me", "What My World Spins Around", and "Next Thing You Know."

More artists added to lineup

Other artists already announced for 2025 include Megan Maroney and Colt Ford.

We hope to see you on the Wildwood Beach in June for the 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Fest.

