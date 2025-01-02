Imagine waking up Christmas morning with gifts to open, spending time with family and friends, having a great holiday dinner — and winning $2 million.

That is exactly what happened to one person in New Jersey last week who hit a $2 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas Day.

Suddenly, those socks and underwear under your tree seem to pale in comparison.

That big winner was one of two dozen people who scored $10,000 or more last week playing various games from the New Jersey Lottery.

NJ Lottery Powerball card NJ Lottery Powerball card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Here's who won what where from December 23rd to 29th across the great Garden State...

December 23rd — $10,000 from Millionaire Maker - Wawa on Route 35 in Hazlet, Monmouth County

December 23rd — $50,000 from Powerball - Pac-a-Sack on Main St. in Lumberton, Burlington County

Pack a Sack - Photo: Google Maps Pack a Sack - Photo: Google Maps loading...

December 24th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Cavaco Supermarket on Ferry St. in South River, Middlesex County

December 24th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - 7-11 on South Ave. East in Cranford, Union County

December 25th — $2,000,000 from Powerball - sold via jackpocket.com

December 25th — $10,000 from Classic Bingo - Discount Town Liquor II on South Main Rd. in Vineland, Cumberland County

Discount Town Liquor II on South Main Rd in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps Discount Town Liquor II on South Main Rd in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

December 26th — $20,000 from $20,000 Loaded - Singin on Lakewood Rd. in Toms River, Ocean County

December 26th — $20,000 from Crossword - Kabir Management, Inc., on Elizabeth Ave. in Newark, Essex County

December 27th — $10,000 from 200X Cash Blitz - Linden Convenience and Deli on W. Saint Georges Ave. in Linden, Union County

December 27th — $30,000 from Mega Millions - Hometown Food Mart on Fischer Blvd. in Toms River, Ocean County

December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Jaycee's on First Ave. in Denville, Morris County

Jaycee's on First Ave in Denville NJ - Photo: Google Maps Jaycee's on First Ave in Denville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Woodstown News Agency on N. Main St. in Woodstown, Salem County

December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - United Check Cashing on Plaza Centre in Secaucus, Hudson County

December 27th — $494,401 from Jersey Cash 5 - ShopRite on Rt. 38 in Hainesport, Burlington County

December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Krauszer's on S. Main St. in Manville, Somerset County

December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Towne Check Cashing on Bloomfield Ave. in Bloomfield, Essex County

Towne Check Cashing on Bloomfield Ave in Bloomfield NJ - Photo: Google Maps Towne Check Cashing on Bloomfield Ave in Bloomfield NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Surya Sunny LLC on Park Ave. in Guttenberg, Hudson County

December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Fast & Friendly Food Mart on E. Mill Rd. in Maple Shade, Burlington County

December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - 7-11 on W. Upper Ferry Rd. in Ewing, Mercer County

December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - ShopRite Liquor on W. Passaic St. in Rochelle Park, Bergen County

ShopRite Liquor on West Passaic St in Rochelle Park NJ - Photo: Google Maps ShopRite Liquor on West Passaic St in Rochelle Park NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

December 28th — $10,000 from It's Gold Outside - Plains Pharmacy on Valley Rd. in Wayne, Passaic County

December 29th — $20,000 from Double Cash - 7-11 on N. Olden Ave. in Trenton, Mercer County

December 29th — $20,000 from $250,000 Crossword - Eatontown Exxon on Rt. 35 in Eatontown, Monmouth County