Big national retailer closing even more stores in New Jersey
The hits just keep on comin' for one national retailer with 27 stores in the Garden State.
Just last week, we learned that one of those stores would be closing in addition to several that had already been announced, and now reports say there will be more.
That retailer is Big Lots, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month.
As part of their financial reorganization, they plan on closing hundreds of stores across the country with another 50 now added to the list.
Full list: Big Lots! stores closing in New Jersey
The chain has already announced that the following seven stores in New Jersey will be closing:
- Route 18 in East Brunswick
- Route 66 in Ocean
- Kennedy Blvd. North in North Bergen
- Green Street in Woodbridge
- Trotters Way in Freehold
- New Brunswick Ave. in Phillipsburg
- Route 22 in Union
Last week, news broke that Big Lots on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing will be closing.
Now, according to 42freeway.com, their stores in Glassboro and Millville will also be shutting down.
The Glassboro store opened only four years ago in a space that formerly housed a Kmart store, which is ironic since that chain also faced massive financial problems.
Big Lots! in Millville is located in a huge shopping center on Route 47 that is anchored by Target, ShopRite, and Lowe's. That store has been there for about a decade, based on Google Maps images.
Clearance sales at all of these stores have already started; shoppers can typically expect to save 20% on just about everything inside.
A Look Inside a JCPenney Store in New Jersey That Closed in 2019
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
A Look Inside and Around a NJ Sears Store That Closed in 2018
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman