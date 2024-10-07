Big national retailer closing even more stores in New Jersey

The hits just keep on comin' for one national retailer with 27 stores in the Garden State.

Just last week, we learned that one of those stores would be closing in addition to several that had already been announced, and now reports say there will be more.

That retailer is Big Lots, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month.

As part of their financial reorganization, they plan on closing hundreds of stores across the country with another 50 now added to the list.

Full list: Big Lots! stores closing in New Jersey

The chain has already announced that the following seven stores in New Jersey will be closing:

Route 18 in East Brunswick

Route 66 in Ocean

Kennedy Blvd. North in North Bergen

Big Lots in North Bergen NJ is closing - Photo: Google Maps

Green Street in Woodbridge

Trotters Way in Freehold

New Brunswick Ave. in Phillipsburg

Route 22 in Union

Last week, news broke that Big Lots on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing will be closing.

Big Lots! in Mays Landing NJ will be closing - Photo: Chris Coleman

Now, according to 42freeway.com, their stores in Glassboro and Millville will also be shutting down.

Big Lots in Glassboro NJ is reportedly closing - Photo: Google Maps

The Glassboro store opened only four years ago in a space that formerly housed a Kmart store, which is ironic since that chain also faced massive financial problems.

Former Kmart store in Glassboro that closed in 2018 - Photo: Google Maps

Big Lots! in Millville is located in a huge shopping center on Route 47 that is anchored by Target, ShopRite, and Lowe's. That store has been there for about a decade, based on Google Maps images.

Clearance sales at all of these stores have already started; shoppers can typically expect to save 20% on just about everything inside.

