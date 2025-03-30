Bathing suits have officially hit the shelves, so that means it's time for parents to pick out the perfect one for their little prince or princess to wear all summer long.

It may seem a bit early, but stores like Target, Walmart, and even Kohl's are starting to get swimsuits out on the floor earlier and earlier every year.

While I won't be shopping for one for myself anytime soon, I do understand why parents would want to buy their kids new swimsuits sooner rather than later. The earlier you get to shopping, the more selection you'll have.

Best Colors For Children's Bathing Suits

Your Kid's Bathing Suit Color MATTERS

Before selecting an adorable, sparkly black bathing suit for your little girl, you might want to make sure you know exactly when and where you'll be letting her put that particular suit on. Same goes for boys. You should only be buying a darker swimsuit for your son if you know exactly what your summer plans will be.

NJ Parents Urged To Choose Kids' Swimsuit Colors Wisely This Summer

Child Bathing Suit Safety

Child safety experts have determined that certain swimsuit colors are more identifiable either in a lake or a pool. Only a few colors show up well in both types of water.

A graphic has begun to circulate around social media showing how darker swimsuit colors can often disappear in lakes and dark water. That means darker bathing suit colors aren't the safest if you plan on taking your kids to the jersey shore anytime this summer.

Lighter colors (and neon, of course) show up best in both pools and lakes. The goal is to make sure lifeguards can always see your child. That way, God forbid something goes wrong, they can quickly spot them in the water and get them to safety.

NJ Parents Urged To Choose Kids' Swimsuit Colors Wisely This Summer

Safest Bathing Suit Colors For Kids

The colors parents should be looking for while bathing suit shopping are pink/red, yellow, and orange. These 4 colors specifically make your kid stand out in the water. Stay away from earth tones like black, muted or olive green, white, or gray.

