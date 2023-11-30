It doesn't matter if they win or lose, we love 'em forever!

Of course, we're talking about the Birds!

E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!

How about those Birds, fam? #BirdGang is a happy gang this week, that's for sure. 10-1, baby! No clue how we're doing it, but somehow we keep winning! It was touch and go there during overtime against the Buffalo Bills during week 12. Luckily, the Birds came out victorious.



There are plenty more games where that came from. We've got to keep up our game. That means you too, Birds fans. The best way to do that? Scream as loud as you can!! Yep, even if you're just screaming at the TV.

Most of us Birds fans aren't season ticket holders. You're a high roller if you can say you attend every single game of the season. Still, it's not always fun to just sit on the couch and watch the Eagles do their thing. Sometimes, it's nice to get out and be around other Birds fans for the game. The vibes are ALWAYS more fun that way.

Everybody has their favorite spot to go watch the Birds play, but a reel has recently surfaced on social media showing off the best bars in all of South Jersey to take in a game.

Get ready to take advantage of $3 Miller Lite drafts AND bottles at GNT during the games.

They're serving up the big boys up there in Atco. $4 22oz Miller Lite drafts during Eagles games.

$3 Miller Lite drafts

$3.50 Miller drafts + bottles! Don't forget to order some wings while you're at it.

Locals LOVE this place out in Salem County. Get ready for $3.75 Miller drafts + $3 bottles.

I can taste the ears and tails already! Who doesn't absolutely LOVE the Pic-A-Lilli?! Bonnie, the owner, is absolutely wonderful and the staff is super friendly and on top of everything. They're offering $3.50 Miller drafts + bottles during the game.

If your travels have you up a ways on the Atlantic City Expressway, you can always stop into this spot where Rt. 42 and the AC Expressway meet! What was once the home of the Tilted Kilt is now a brand new spot called "The Jersey G.O.A.T." It looks pretty cool, too! You'll at least get to have $3 Miller Lite drafts for trying them out!

Check out the video and comment what other bars you'd add to the list. WATCH: