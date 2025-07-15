Imagine going into your favorite sandwich chain restaurant and discovering the best sandwich ever.

Then, imagine finding out that the sandwich you're now craving is available for only a limited time.

Say it ain't so, Jersey Mike's, say it ain't so!

READ MORE: A Visit to Buc-ee's - Look at What We're Missing

READ MORE: Best Places to Get Engaged in South Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Best Buddies Global Ambassador Drake Maye Hosts Event at Jersey Mike's Subs with CEO Peter Cancro and Best Buddies' Founder Anthony Kennedy Shriver Getty Images for Best Buddies In loading...

The Best Jersey Mike's Sandwich

For years, I've loved Jersey Mike's subs. I was very excited when a new location opened up on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing earlier this year. Atlantic County had gone without a Jersey Mike's - and it just wasn't right!

Recently, during a visit to Jersey Mike's, a new limited-edition sandwich caught my eye. It was the Chicken Salad Sub. I love chicken salad, so why not try it?

It was love at first bite!

The Chicken Salad Sub has instantly become my new favorite at Jersey Mike's! Start with quality chicken breast meat, add the perfect amount of mayonnaise, and season it with celery and black pepper. (The celery provides a nice little crunch, too!)

I ordered my sub "Mike's Way", which I usually do for all my Jersey Mike's sub orders. It's lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and a blend of spices.

As I said, I love Jersey Mike's subs, especially The Italian, but the Chicken Salad Sub is almost life-changing.

Jersey Mike's Considering Sale Getty Images loading...

For a limited time

The only drawback to the Chicken Salad Sub is that it's advertised for a limited time only.

I read that this is the second time the sub has been offered - the first time, "the limited time" ended early because of such high demand.

Well, Jersey Mike's, if the people want the sandwich, give it to them! Give that sub a number on your menu board! Let's go!

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly