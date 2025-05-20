If you live down the shore, you hear this question all of the time...

What are the Best Restaurants at the Jersey Shore?

Luckily, we live in a region with world-class restaurants in Atlantic City's casinos, great mom-and-pop places, a few hidden restaurants, and everything in between.

Whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack, there are numerous out-of-this-world places that many people who aren't in the know will drive right past.

White House Special from White House Subs in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

To build a list of the best South Jersey restaurants as determined by locals, we hit various social media platforms and looked at Google and Yelp reviews.

South Jersey diner menu - Photo: Chris Coleman

Where Locals Eat at the Jersey Shore

So, if you are from out of the area, these are some of the places that those native to South Jersey like to go to. If you live down here, chances are you've been to many of these spots.

Tip from locals: Many restaurants may have different operating hours depending on the time of year and/or staffing levels, so it's best to call ahead.

The 25 Best South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Going to or from the Jersey Shore? The 14 best restaurants between Philadelphia and Atlantic City The next time you're hungry between Philly and AC, check out these great mom-and-pop restaurants that are just a few minutes off of major highways. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Merrill's Mays Landing, Henri Hott's Barbeque Folsom, Sapore Italiano, West Cape May, Rodio's Kitchen Folsom, Gary's Restaurant Pleasantville, TW Howell's Pomona, Johnny's Breakfast Mays Landing, Little Goat Diner Pleasantville, Essl's Dugout Pleasantville, Golden Pyramid Mays Landing, Sunryser Absecon, Crossroad's Bar Egg Harbor City, Olive Branch Villas, Lower Bank Tavern Lower Bank, Nancy's Country Kitchen Egg Harbor City, The Cracked Egg Cafe Galloway, The Red Eyed Crab Port Norris, Mike's Pasta House Northfield, La Casetta Italian Bistro Ocean View, SASS Kitchen & Taco Bar Hammonton, Barista's Coffee House Linwood, Andy's Hammonton, Mexico Restaurant and Bar Atlantic City, Laureldale Pub Hamilton Township, Towne and Country Cafe Egg Harbor Township, Isabella's Ventnor Cafe Ventnor, Joe's Mediterranean Grill Somers Point