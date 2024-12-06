I'm not sure you can classify pizza as a comfort food. If you can't, well why ever not is lost on me. I think pizza is one of the best comfort foods out there. Don't feel like cooking dinner? Pizza. Need something to warm you up from the cold? Sure, soup's great, but pizza can do the same thing. Just make sure it's hot. Want something to fill your tummy after a long day swimming in the ocean? Pizza.

Pizza is one of my absolute most favorite foods. Isn't it everybody's though? I'm so lucky because here in South Jersey, we have some of the best pizza places in the entire country. You can go to every single county in South Jersey and find an awesome pizza shop.

Do you think it's because this are has such a high concentration of Italian influence? That's what I'm banking on. Whatever the reason, I'm happy a little slice of heaven is never too far away.

Now, as for which places have the best pizza around... that's all depending on who you ask. Everybody's got their own personal favorite pizza joint here in South Jersey. The people of Atlantic County are no exception.

Someone asked the people in the Atlantic County Eats Facebook group which pizza places are their favorites. Of course everyone had a different answer. I was able to look over all of them and pick out the ones people said were the best. After narrowing it down, it looks like there are 5 of them.

Atlantic County's Best 5 Pizza Places

5.) Black Cat Bar and Grill - Absecon

Locals say it's not just the pizza that hits the spot. All the food is good at the Black Cat.

4.) Maurizio's Pizzeria - Mays Landing

People claim Maurizio's is the best pizza in all of Mays Landing. Do you agree?

3.) Calabria Pizza and Italian Grill - Absecon

SO many people raved about Calabria's pizza in the comment section.

2.) Tony's Baltimore Grill - Atlantic City

Obviously, you knew this one was going to rank high on the list. Tourists and locals alike love them some Tony's.

1.) Carluccio's Coal Fire Pizza - Northfield

Everybody from Guy Fieri to Dave Portnoy has tried Carluccio's Grandma Pizza. That's the one you have to order when you go there. You should probably know, though, you pay more for Carluccio's than other pizza spots in the area.

Do you have any places you'd add to the list? Let us know on the app!

Here are all the places people love for a slice in Atlantic City....

