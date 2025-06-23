My memories of growing up in the 1960s and 1970s include picnics. As a matter of fact, as a kid, it seems like we were always going on picnics.

We'd go to the park or the beach and have a picnic. We'd stop on the side of the road and have a picnic. We'd eat at a picnic table, or we'd spread a blanket on the ground and just eat there. My family had a designated picnic blanket.

Do people go on picnics anymore? I can't remember the last time I went on a picnic. Maybe it was when my kids were little. They're all grown up now.

Holy moly! Why don't we go on picnics anymore?

The decline of the picnic

Apparently, I'm not the only one who's noticed a decline in picnics. A quick Google search resulted in several articles on the topic.

The Financial Express speculated that the decline of picnics has to do with the evolution of technology and our "fast-paced" world that we live in today. "Digital devices have taken over our lives, and solitude has become a luxury. There's this one timeless activity that has provided generations with comfort, happiness and a sense of community - picnic."

Wow. Truer words, right?

I think we all need to plan for a picnic today!

Perfect picnic spot is in Cape May County

You can have a picnic almost anywhere, but how about a place that looks awesome?

Editors of LoveFood say the most scenic picnic spot in New Jersey is Cape May Point State Park. You'll certainly find a lot of nature and a lot of beauty: "Lay out your lunch on one of the picnic tables in the state park, home to honey-colored beaches, dunes, and coastal marshes known for birdwatching."

We have no dinner plans, let's go!

