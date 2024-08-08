You’ll Have To Travel South To Find The Best Pancakes In NJ

My favorite meal to eat out is breakfast. Maybe it's because I wake up so early for work, so I never get to eat breakfast anymore, but it's always been my favorite meal to order at a diner.

I could eat breakfast meals at any time of the day. You've heard of people eating eggs and omelettes for dinner, right? What about pancakes? Pancakes for dinner was one of my favorite traditions as a kid. After a long day, if my mom didn't feel like whipping up anything super fancy, she'd make pancakes and bacon.

Get our free mobile app

I have to admit, I think they tasted even better when she'd make them for dinner.

You should know that New Jersey residents LOVE their pancakes. They'll argue with you until they're blue in the fact over which spot makes them the best. Everyone will through out the name of their favorite diner or somewhere like Uncle Bill's Pancake House for consideration.



via GIPHY

New Jersey's best pancake restaurants

According to a recent Instagram reel, the best pancakes in all of the Garden State may be found at the southern-most tip of New Jersey. In order to try them, you'll have to head down the parkway to Cape May. If you've never heard of the Mad Batter Restaurant and Bar, you're apparently missing out -- BIG TIME.



via GIPHY

A popular foodie influencer recently reviewed the coffee and pancakes offered at the Mad Batter. By the looks of the video, they definitely pass the fluffiness test. Isn't that what makes a pancake great?

Take a look:

Where do you go for pancakes in South Jersey? Let us know on the app!

Here Are the 15 Places to Get the Best Pancakes in South Jersey Pancakes are a breakfast staple and here are some places to get the best in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca