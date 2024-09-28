The U.S. Department of Education has released its 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools list and eleven learning facilities in the Garden State made the cut.

In other words, these schools are the best of the best in New Jersey and "serve as models of effective and innovative practices for educators across the nation."

What is a National Blue Ribbon school?

Federal officials say this prestigious recognition highlights schools that "excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups."

National Blue Ribbon Schools are led by leaders who articulate a clear vision of instructional excellence and uphold high standards. They showcase effective teaching methods and offer robust professional development for their staff. Data-driven instruction is a hallmark, and there is a concerted effort to ensure every student succeeds. Collaboration among families, communities, and educators is a key component of their success.

How does a school get selected?

According to the U.S. Department of Education, these schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests and excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

optical form of an examination with pencil and eraser basar17 loading...

Each nominated school submits a comprehensive application detailing its culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement.

Across the country, 356 schools received this award for 2024.

New Jersey's 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

These are the most popular NJ school sports Sports at New Jersey high schools are just about back at pre-pandemic levels. A few have been trending in popularity — while others have seen a slight dip in participation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

St James School Diocese of Metuchen NJ, Fort Lee NJ School No. 3, Alexander Hamilton Elementary School Glen Rock NJ, Soaring Heights Charter School Jersey City NJ, Deerfield Elementary School Mountainside NJ, Hilldale Elementary School Pine Brook NJ, Forrestdale School Rumson NJ, Montgomery Upper Middle School Skillman NJ, Pioneer Academy Wayne NJ, Catherine A Dwyer Elementary School Rockaway Township NJ, Woodbridge Academy Magnet School Woodbridge NJ