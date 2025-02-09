If you're hoping to get lucky in love in the Garden State this year, you can't just wait around for it to happen. You have to actively search for it. Turns out, you may have to travel a bit out of your way to make that a reality.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and everybody's thinking about love, romance, and finding that special someone. Not everybody is okay with riding out that holiday solo.

You've no doubt heard the phrase "love is a battlefield," right? Shout out to Pat Benatar. Well, New Jersey is certainly a battlefield when it comes to love. The dating scene is tough. 😬😬

There’s one city in the Garden State that’s getting some major love for their love scene.

New Jersey's Very Own City Of Love

According to a new survey, Newark has been named one of the top 3 best cities for dating in the ENTIRE country. Are you just as shocked as I am?

I've never been, but apparently the city’s food scene is a huge reason it’s climbing to the top. It makes TOTAL sense. After all, nothing brings people together like a great meal, right? Plus, Newark is super walkable, which means it's easy to meet up with people, go for a stroll, and get to know each other.

Newark's Digital Dating Boom

It’s not just the city’s vibe that makes it great. The singles' population in Newark is 36% higher than the national average. That means there are a lot more people out there for you to meet. If you're on dating apps, Newark is bursting with activity on Hinge, Grindr, and Bumble. You're sure to find somebody you'll match with.

Who knew that a city in New Jersey would have the key to your love life, right? 🌹

