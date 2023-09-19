People LOVE to make fun of Jersey, don't they? Make fun of us all you want, but we do have one thing you can't poke fun about. If Jersey's known for one thing over everything else, I'd like to think it's the food.

Believe it or not, New Jersey's got a lot more going on than the haters want you to believe. The beaches are beautiful, the people are so much fun, and the food.... to die for.

Now, you may have heard of the 'hoagie vs. sub' debate that's been going on here in the Garden State for quite a few decades now. Let me summarize the reason why people here call the epic sandwich by both names. Typically, if you're a Jersey resident and have strong ties to Philadelphia, you tend to refer to the footlong cold-cut sandwich as a "hoagie." There's a long story as to why Philly people call them that, but that's for another day. You can read about that HERE.

If you don't have any ties to Philadelphia or Pennsylvania, then you likely call them "subs."

Here in the southern-most parts of New Jersey, it's pretty much even Steven. A lot of people refer to them as "hoagies" while many South Jersey residents will call them "subs." That's because there are a lot of Philly transplants in this part of the state, but also so many people without ties to it whatsoever.

Another thing people from South Jersey can't seem to agree on in addition to what those sandwiches should be called is who makes the best ones. If you check out the various Facebook groups that represent several densely populated South Jersey towns here in Atlantic County, you'll see that most people will list one of three places as the best place to go for a fabulous sandwich.

Here's the real question: who makes the best one?

If you ask the residents of Egg Harbor Township, they'll undoubtedly tell you that Pete's Subs should wear that crown. Someone recently asked where to get the best Italian Sub in EHT and the answer was Pete's by an overwhelming majority. A lot of people said White House Subs is the best in Atlantic County, but that's a hike from Egg Harbor Township.

